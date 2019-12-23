Sanya gets emotional as Dangal turns 3
Mumbai: Actress Sanya Malhotra is super nostalgic as her debut film Dangal completed three years on Monday.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is a fictionalised tale base d on the lives of wrestler–Mahavir Singh Phogat and his famed daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat.
The film features superstar Aamir Khan in the role of an ambitious father, who, after failing to fulfil his dreams, aspires to achieve his vision of winning a gold medal for his country in an international arena through his progeny. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role.
