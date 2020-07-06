Sanjay's official statement gets recorded

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. According to the reports, the 34-year-old actor was suffering from clinical depression and he was being treated for it. Currently, his death case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police and his close friends Rhea Chakraborty, Rohini Iyer, Siddharth Pithani and Mukesh Chhabra were interrogated. Even his last co-star Sanjana Sanghi had recorded her official statement.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had reached the Bandra police station to record his official statement in Sushant's death case on July 6.

According to the reports, Sushant was to collaborate with Bhansali, but because of his contract with a production house, he could not sign his film. The ace director was reportedly keen to cast Sushant in his film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela', which starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Earlier, a source had informed a leading newspaper that Bhansali had offered Sushant four films, but none of them worked out.

"Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was fond of Sushant's work, had offered him four films, but due to date issues, things did not materialise," said the source.