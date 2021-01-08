Sanjay to revive SSR's 'Chanda Mama Door Ke'

Filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan has taken the decision of paying tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's by reviving his dream project 'Chanda Mama Door Ke'.

The filmmaker recently revealed that in the dream project, he wanted to merge acting with astronomy. Sanjay also confirmed that although that could not take off immediately after its announcement in 2017, it is not a shelved project. However, he will not start the project immediately due to the emotional exhaustion from the loss of his close friend Sushant.

Sanjay also shared that it will be heartbreaking for him to look for Sushant's replacement for the lead even while he still needs to finish off the script and search for the new lead is still on.

He will retain the project as a film and not a web series as according to him, it is meant only for the big screen.

"Whatever What happened between the producers of that film and Sushant never impacted my equation with him. He was extremely close to me. We used to chat once every few days," Sanjay had said.

He had also added, "I am at a loss of words because it never occurred that he could take such a drastic step. We would keep talking about space and exchange material about it. We had finalised some projects to start off when the lockdown was called off. One did not know what was on his mind. He did not sound like he had a problem."