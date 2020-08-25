Sanjay to head to USA for cancer treatment

Sanjay Dutt had announced that he is taking a break from work to seek medical treatment and post that, reports of the actor's lung cancer diagnosis started doing rounds. Recently, Sanjay was also snapped heading to 'Kokilaben Hospital' with his sister Priya Dutt for preliminary tests and it was then that Maanayata Dutt released a statement confirming that he will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai itself.

According to a latest report, Sanjay may have gotten a five-year visa for the US on medical grounds and may seek treatment at 'Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre', where his mother Nargis Dutt reportedly also was admitted between 1980 and 1981 for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The report had a source informing that Sanjay had applied for the visa after learning about his illness. However, the problem in getting clearance was due to him being a convict in 1993 Bombay blasts.

But a friend helped Sanjay to overcome that hurdle. The source said, "Fortunately, one of his close friends helped the actor secure a five-year visa on medical grounds. He is expected to fly to New York with Maanayata and Priya, where he will pursue treatment at the 'Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre'."

Further, the report added that Sanjay's daughter Trishala also lives in New York and that Maanayata and Priya are expected to fly with Sanjay. The source continued, "Sanju was considering travelling to Singapore if the US plan did not materialise. Thankfully, everything has worked out swiftly and he is expected to leave at the earliest."

While nothing has been officially confirmed about the same, Sanjay's fans have been praying for the actor since the news about diagnosis started doing rounds. In her statement, Sanjay's wife Maanayata also urged everyone to not speculate about her husband's stage of illness and to pray for his recovery. On the work front, Sanjay will be seen in 'Sadak 2' with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt. The film is releasing on 'Disney+ Hotstar' on August 28, 2020.