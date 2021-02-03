Sanjay sells Gangubai's digital rights to 'Netflix'

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali signed a mega-deal with the streaming giant 'Netflix' by selling the digital rights of his much-awaited period drama 'Gangubai'.

"The post release streaming rights of 'Gangubai' have been sold to an OTT giant for a hefty sum in the vicinity of Rs 70 crore. The paperwork is currently underway. The star-cast, grandeur and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's goodwill have led the team of 'Gangubai' towards striking this massive deal. His films have a loyal audience outside India too and the streaming platform also has a base to cater to them," revealed a source close to the development.

The source added, " 'Gangubai' is a story meant to be consumed on the big screen and despite multiple offers extending to Rs 100 crore plus, Bhansali and his team were firm on bringing it to the cinema halls. The film is now gearing up for a release post-August."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had resumed shooting for 'Gangubai', which features Alia Bhatt in the titular role of brothel chief from Mumbai. The film went on floors in November 2020. However, the shoot was halted in March 2020 owing to the Coronavirus infused lockdown. The film is now nearing completion with just 20 to 25 days of work remaining and the team intends to complete it by next month.

Bhansali's directorial 'Gangubai' will also feature Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in

important extended cameos, with Huma Qureshi in a special dance number.