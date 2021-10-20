Sanjay Gupta calls Aryan's arrest 'suspicious'

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case, many Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their opinions on the case and supported the star kid since day one.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has questioned Aryan's arrest by the NCB. He reacted to a report about the star kid being lodged in Arthur Road jail and his bail petitions being denied previously.

"Suspicious arrest, no drugs found on him, no traces in his blood and yet he spends 18 days in jail. Don't people responsible for this have kids of their own? How do you do this to someone else's child?" wrote the filmmaker.

Twinkle Khanna shared her thoughts on Aryan's arrest by comparing it with 'Squid Game'. In a post shared on 'Instagram', Twinkle compared Aryan's drug case with a game that appeared in the hit South Korean drama series.

Sharing a post under the title 'Let the desi Squid Games begin', she cited a marbles game from one of the episodes and presented her take on the star kid's arrest.

"Each player is given ten marbles and must get their opponent's marbles by competing in any game of their choosing. In this episode, one of the strongest candidates is badgered and ultimately bamboozled into losing his marbles. I seem to have misplaced mine as well when I read the news about Shah Rukh Khan's son's arrest," she wrote.

She added, "While his friend was carrying six grams of Charas, there is reportedly no evidence of possession by Aryan Khan. Yet, the young boy has been languishing in Arthur Road jail for almost two weeks now."

Twinkle then referred to a popular news anchor and said, "I suppose I feel like emulating one of Arnab's dramatic proclamations where he once said, 'Mujhe drug do, mujhe drugs do,' because I need some heavy-duty psychotropic substances to make sense of this development."

In a recent interview, Kubbra Sait also opened up about the case and has called the series of events 'unfortunate' and 'scary'.

Kubbra reacted to the case and talked about how people do not seem to be interested in the truth anymore and are constantly manipulating it.



