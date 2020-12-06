Sanjana Sanghi is 'No 1 Breakout Star of the Year'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi was declared as No 1 Breakout Star of the Year' by IMDB. She took to her 'Instagram' handle to share the news with her fans and followers.

She penned an emotional note and said how it was a surreal feeling for her while thanking IMDB for the prestigious honour. She credited her recognition to the 'best audiences in the world', since it was entirely an audience generated love and appreciation. Sanjana also asserted that she will be working even harder and will become better every day.

Sharing a picture of herself laughing, she backed it with, "Cannot smile any wider and cannot stop smiling either! Thank you IMDB for this immense honour. Being declared as your 'No 1 Breakout Star of the Year' is so surreal. To the best audiences in the world, this is first yours and then mine. Literally, since this recognition is entirely audience generated. You made it all happen! I'm so grateful for all the incredible geniuses I have the privilege of working with and who recognised the potential in me so that I could never see in myself. Here is to telling stories forever, working even harder and being better every day."

On the work front, Sanjana Sanghi will be next seen in 'Om: The Battle Within'. The upcoming film is helmed by Kapil Verma and is produced by Ahmed Khan.