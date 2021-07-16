Sanjana Sanghi faces flak on social media

'Humans of Bombay', a social media handle that documents different individuals' stories of struggle and triumphs, recently deleted a post featuring 'Dil Bechara' star Sanjana Sanghi and her domestic workers.

The page faced a severe backlash for the actor's post, where she spoke about how she had been helping her domestic staff during the pandemic and also got them vaccinated. She also spoke about how her staff was very helpful to her during the pandemic and then she returned the favour. This piece with Sanjana was reportedly a promoted collaboration with a beer brand.

Just hours after the HOB post went live on their social media platforms, 'Diet Sabya' called out the post by highlighting how HOB and Sanjana ended up using her three domestic workers as props to improve her image.

'Diet Sabya' is a sharp-tongued anonymous 'Instagram' account dedicated to exposing imitations or appropriations, even blatant copies, in fashion.

As 'Diet Sabya' put out the story about Sanghi's post, many 'Instagram' users reacted and demanded that the HOB post should be taken down as it appeared to use the actor's domestic staff to earn praise for her.

'Diet Sabya', while calling out the actor on their 'Instagram' stories, wrote, " 'Help' suggests that they are doing charity/pro-bono work out of the kindness of their heart. 'Workers' suggests that they are getting paid for their service. They deserve all rights that any employee would get."

On user reacted, "This post reeked of privilege and self-importance through and through."

"Sanjana's domestic workers did not get anything out of their faces being shown all over the Internet, whereas she got more praise and got paid for telling the story too," wrote another.

After the backlash that the 'Humans of Bombay' received on featuring Sanjana Sanghi's story, the platform took down the story. An official statement from the actor is awaited.