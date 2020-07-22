Sanjana opens on #MeToo allegations against Sushant

Sanjana Sanghi opened up on the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against her 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018 and said that she was disturbed by them. She also revealed why it took her some time to clarify that the claims were absolutely baseless.

In an interview, the actor said, "Everyone thinks that only Sushant was the one who was troubled there, but I was also troubled. We knew our truth. I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that is what is important. We were on set shooting every day. When one or two articles come, you cannot pay heed to every rumour that comes out, so you just let it go."

She also said that she has no respect for 'baseless' articles.

"Nothing changed between us because there was nothing. All that happened was, 'How should we make them believe the truth?' Imagine what a sad state of affairs it is for two people who actually adore each other to have to sit back and be like, 'How do we prove it?' He was like, 'Should I put out these chats?' I said, 'Go for it, maybe that will help.' So he put up the chats but still people were refusing to believe it. Then I, the girl who had supposedly accused the boy, put out a clarification. Even that did not work," she said further.

In October 2018, Sushant had shared screenshots of his conversations with Sanjana and denied all claims of sexual misconduct.

The 'Raabta' actor had written in an 'Instagram' post', "I feel sad to reveal personal information, but it seems that there is no other way to state what actually happened in the midst of this curated, well-timed and agenda-driven smear campaign. From the first day of the shoot till the last day, this is what happened on the sets with Sanjana.

Sanjana is making her debut in a leading role with 'Dil Bechara'. It will be released on 'Disney+ Hotstar' on July 24.