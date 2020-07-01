Sanjana interrogated for 7 hours, leaves Mumbai later

Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who will be seen debuting with 'Dil Bechara' opposite Late Sushant Singh Rajput, gave everyone a shocking news.

She recently took to her 'Instagram' and announced that she is leaving Mumbai and going back home to New Delhi.

The actor penned a cryptic post to the city of dreams, Mumbai, with a picture. The caption said, "Khuda hafiz Mumbai, chaar maheene baad aapke darshan huye. Main chali Delhi vaapis. Aapki saadki kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hai. Ya shayad, filhaal aap bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain jaldi, ya shayad nahi."

In the post, the actor revealed that she took four months to come from Delhi to Mumbai and added that she is feeling different in Mumbai. However in the end, she also mentioned about not being sure of returning back to Mumbai.

Along with her post, she shared a picture that shows her standing at Mumbai airport.

Recently, Sanjana was spotted at the police station giving her record for Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. The Mumbai Police had questioned the actor for nearly seven hours. After the police interrogation, she flew back to Delhi.

The Mumbai Police will also record the statement of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as part of investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.