Sandhya recalls being asked to make changes to her body

Actor Sandhya Mridul recently opened up about how she was asked to make changes to her body and appearances throughout her career in the film industry.

Talking about a filmmaker who asked her to get a boob job done for a film, Sandhya told a new portal that she refused to change her body for anyone. She also recalled the makers of another film telling her that although they love her, they needed her to have big boobs for the character. Sandhya reportedly told them to go ahead and pad her.

Further, Sandhya also revealed that for the film 'Page 3', she wore breast pads for some scenes. The actor also added that there are characters like in 'Ragini MMS' where she only suggested she should wear pads because that is the character.

Mridul went on to add that she has tried her best to not work for money. She has gone through phases where she has been in extremely difficult financial situations, but she has still not caved in.

In the same interview with a leading daily, Sandhya also revealed that she had initially declined to feature in the film 'Saathiya'. Even after Yash Chopra's insistence, Sandhya had decided not to do the film. However, later when she met the director Shaad Ali, she decided to do the film.