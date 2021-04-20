'Sandhya is very close to my heart'

New Delhi: Sanya Malhotra said that she felt special the day she had started shooting for the critically acclaimed film 'Pagglait'. Since its release, the Bollywood actor has been receiving high praise for her performance.

It was also for the first time that Malhotra had decided not to be too hard on herself and just enjoy the journey.

"I do not say this before every film. I'm quite critical and perfectionist with the entire negative connotation attached to the term. This was the first time I told my mother as it all felt special from day one of the shoot," she said.

The 29-year-old actor described her character Sandhya as an emotionally mature person who decides to take the reins of her life in her own hands while grappling with conflicting feelings after the death of her husband just five months after their arranged marriage.

"Sandhya and the script of 'Pagglait' are very close to my heart," added Malhotra.

With all the love coming her way for her role in the Umesh Bisht-directed film, Malhotra's intuition about 'Pagglait' being special and changing her life seems to have come true.

The actor believes 'divine will' was with them in the film.

Recalling her words to her mother that her life would change, she said, "And it did. I came very close to Sandhya by living her life completely."

"We finished the shoot in January last year and we went into a lockdown in March. The whole of 2020 was about introspection. I realised how much I have learned from Sandhya and how she has inspired me," she shared.

Sanya revealed that she had never learned acting.

"After 'Dangal', I aimed to do every kind of film and character so that I can learn a lot. I'm still learning. It has been a beautiful journey so far. I never imagined my career panning out so beautifully," Malhotra mentioned.

Malhotra said she reads everything about her movies as there is learning in everything, but 'Pagglait' was the first time that she did not take things personally or was too critical about herself.