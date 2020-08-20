Samuel talks about SSR and Sara being 'in love'

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, Samuel Haokip, claimed that the late actor was in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan. Samuel said that Sushant and Sara 'were totally in love' and 'inseparable' during the promotions of their film, 'Kedarnath'. However, she broke up with him after the failure of his film, 'Sonchiriya'.

In an 'Instagram' post, Samuel wrote, "I remember the time during 'Kedarnath' promotions. Sushant and Sara were totally in love and they were inseparable. It was so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships."

Samuel suggested that the 'Bollywood mafia' may have played a role in 'Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after 'Sonchiriya's box office performance'. He wrote, "Sara, along with Sushant, had genuine respect for everyone. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after 'Sonchiriya's box office performance was due to any pressure."