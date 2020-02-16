Samuel L Jackson to lead hitman thriller

Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran Samuel L Jackson will topline a yet-to-be-titled thriller, which will be helmed by directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who has directed films like Focus and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.

According to Deadline, Jackson will play a former hitman Morris Stokes, who is not your typical retiree.

When his nephew, Leslie, makes a stupid mistake, Morris gets a call from his old boss and must negotiate one last job: either help the kid recover the lost money, or put a bullet in him.

Morris drags Leslie around town, making him clean up his mess while pontificating on some of life's lessons along the way.

The project is penned by Matthew Stone, who co-wrote Soul Men, starring Jackson. John Davis of The Predator franchise fame is producing.