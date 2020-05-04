Samir Babaev set to rule the music industry

Indo-Russian Footballer turned singer/songwriter, Samir Babaev proved his potential as a singer and song-writer at a very young age. Babaev has been appreciated by music lovers and fans every now and then – they call him 'phenomenal'.



Born and brought up in St. Peterburg, Samir was known as the best young strikers at FC SKA Rostov-on-Don. By the age of 17, he had become their record goal scorer with multiple offers to turn pro. However, his passion for music made him take a decision and completely dedicate his time and effort in polishing his musical skills (music)

In 2011, he performed the first song written by him and won the popular competition 'Juice FM Search For the star'. In November 2019 Samir was Nominated for 'MTV Russia Music Awards' and 'Biz Asia Music Award' for his song 'MacKa'.

This was the turning point in his life and Samir went on to sign Sony/RCA before embarking on a journey, during which he grew as a performer – both on stage and off stage. One of his performances with his band at Juice FM Style Awards left the audience stunned and he was voted as the best singer. From thereon, he moved towards stardom.

During this time, he consistently wrote brilliant urban tinged pop songs packed with hooks and lyrical twists. This won him immense appreciation and accolades from across the world.

Samir has shared stages with known names like Valery Meladze, Dima Bilan among others. And now, he has signed his new deal with Nettwerk/Silver Fox.

Samir has an Indian connection as his mother belongs to Mumbai in India. Owing to this link, Samir has also collaborated with different Indian artistes for his album 'Never Alone', strengthening the musical bonds between India and Russia. Till date, Samir Babaev has more than 10 songs to his name.