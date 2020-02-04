Salman unveils first look of Hawa Singh

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan unveiled the first look of the upcoming biopic of Hawa Singh, who is widely regarded the Father of Indian Boxing. The film will feature Sooraj Pancholi.

"@sooraj9pancholi aces the look of a boxer in the biopic of legendary Hawa Singh is also known as the Father of Indian Boxing. Directed by Prakash Nambiar, produced by Sam S Fernandes and Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha, Hawa Singh will go on floor soon," Salman tweeted.

Sooraj is all beefed up to look his character and the actor is excited to start shooting for the film, which goes on floor in February.

Hawa Singh is a recipient of the Arjuna Award and the Dronacharya Award. He dominated the Indian and Asian amateur boxing scene in his weight class for a decade. The champion boxer also created a record of being the Indian heavyweight boxing champion for 11 consecutive years from 1961 to 1972.