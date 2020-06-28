Salman trolled for promoting 'Aarya'

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to social media to promote the new Sushmita Sen-starrer web series, 'Aarya', but he ended up being at the receiving end of abuses of netizens.

In the clip which he shared recently, Salman said: "Ek baar jo maine pehla episode dekh liya, uske baad saare episode dekhe bina main nahi uthta." The line renders a quirky twist to his popular 'Wanted' dialogue: "Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh phir main khudki bhi nahi sunta."

The star captioned the video, which then had over 1.4 million views on the photo-sharing website: "Swagat toh karo 'Aarya' ka! What a comeback and what a show! Congratulations Sushmita Sen aur dher saara pyaar!"

However, this did not go down with a lot of netizens.

One user said: "Uncle ji aap jaoge to hum jaise naye bache bhi apna talent dikha sakenge. No more swag se swagat. Please go! (Uncle, if you would quit, kids like us will be able to show our talent!)"

Another user wrote: "Tum khooni ho (you are a murderer)."

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise led to a heated debate about Bollywood camps and nepotism. Hashtags including #JusticeForSushant trended on 'Twitter' as a large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood's nepotism gang.