Salman to star in Hindi remake of 'Master'

After the release of Salman Khan's action drama 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' co-starring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda, the Bollywood actor is all set to announce two new big-budget movies in July.

If reports are to be believed, Khan is ready to star in the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Master'. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Master' was shown to him earlier this year before the 'janta' curfew was announced.

Salman will play the role of Thalapathy Vijay in the film and it is said that the makers are already looking for a big name to star opposite the superstar.

The 'Wanted' star was reportedly excited about the movie and agreed to do it in principle. However, the lockdown-like restrictions did not let things progress swiftly. The producers will meet Salman again to discuss the script, the possible dates for the shoot and more.

Salman Khan is also reportedly in talks with another film in the thriller genre with a leading studio. However, no details regarding the same are out yet.