Salman to release 'Radhe' in theatres

Bollywood star Salman Khan made a promise that he will help theater owners/exhibitors by releasing his upcoming action film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' in theaters on Eid this year.

In a statement shared on 'Twitter', the 'Kick' star said that he understood the financial crunch faced by the cinema owners due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and wants to help them. In return, he expects them to take utmost precautions for the audience, who would come to watch the film.

The film was scheduled to hit theatres earlier this year, but was delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic. The Prabhu Deva directorial stars Disha Patani opposite Salman, with Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles.

Earlier, cinema hall owners associations had written to the superstar and requested him to release the film only in theatres on Eid 2021. Shared by the exhibitors, the letter further urged Salman to help the cinema hall sector during its time of struggle amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Exhibitors believe that the film will be a mass entertainer like most of Salman Khan's Eid releases. The film can be expected to pull the audience into theatres, especially during a festival like Eid and aid the struggling exhibition industry that has suffered huge losses during the ongoing pandemic.