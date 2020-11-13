Salman to be seen as a no-nonsense cop

While Chulbul Pandey in the 'Dabangg' film series smiled, laughed and pranked a lot, in 'Radhe' Salman will be seen playing a very serious cop.

Director Prabhudheva said, "It had to be a different cop from the one that Salman sir played in 'Dabangg'. Otherwise, 'Radhe' would look like just an extension of 'Dabangg'. We have made sure this cop is different and more serious."

" 'Radhe' is not a tribute to 'Zanjeer' in any direct way. But yes, both inspector Vijay and inspector Radhe are no-nonsense. They take their duty very seriously and they do not spare criminals," said Prabhu. Like Amitabh Bachchan's grim joyless serious cop Vijay in 'Zanjeer', Salman's khaki dressed as Radhe in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will not sing songs on the screen, as per the reports.

A source very close to the film said, "You tell me, does it make any sense for a no-nonsense cop to burst into a song for no rhyme or reason? It is okay for Salman's Chulbul Pandey (the cop character from 'Dabangg') to sing and dance, as he is a full-on masti-khor. But Radhe is different." Apparently, the whole idea of doing a two cop franchise with Salman is to keep them as separate from one another as possible.