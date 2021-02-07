Salman speaks on releasing 'Radhe' in theatres

Salman Khan, who recently announced that 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will hit the theatres in May on the occasion of Eid this year, shared the reason behind the decision to release the film in the theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have made three movies that are ready for release. As no movie is releasing in the cinema houses, theatres are looking like graveyards right now. There are also so many theatre owners who have had to close down because of financial reasons and it is not a good thing that theatres are closing down. This is our business. Our work is to act and make movies. But where will we show our movies if theatres close down," said the actor.

The 'Dabangg' star added, "The exhibitors had requested our team to release 'Radhe' in theatres and now that things have eased down and we are seeing people roaming around normally, I feel that we can release the film in cinema halls."

The actor further stated that theatre owners are going to be careful about COVID-19 protocols. He also especially requested his fans to be cautious.