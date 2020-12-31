Salman sells 'Radhe' to 'Zee Studios' for a whopping price

If reports are to be believed, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star Salman Khan sold his new movie 'Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai' by giving the satellite, theatrical – including India and overseas, digital and music rights to 'Zee Studios' for a whopping amount of Rs 230 crore.

The deal was sealed this month after a series of discussions throughout the COVID-19 lockdown period.

"Salman has sold the satellite, theatrical (India + Overseas), digital and music rights of 'Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai' to 'Zee Studios' for Rs 230 crores, which is the biggest deal in Coronavirus times. They have been discussing the possibility of collaboration all through the lockdown and the deal was finally cracked early in December. It is a reasonable deal that has led to a stable profit for Salman whereas 'Zee', too, does not have much risk involved given that Salman's films command a great return value in terms of digital and satellite viewing side by side music streaming on various platforms," stated an insider.

To be released by 'Yash Raj Films' in theatres, 'Zee Studios' also took the permission for Salman Khan's film, which includes his production venture 'Kaagaz' starring Pankaj Tripathi.