'Salman sabotaged my career'

Bollywood's power brokers and social media urged those of the film fraternity who have criticised their colleagues after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a remarkable post on 'Facebook', director Abhinav Kashyap did just that.

Kashyap directed Salman Khan in 2010 blockbuster 'Dabangg' but opted out of the sequel because Salman's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan were "trying to take control of (his) career by bullying" him. The brothers retaliated by sabotaging his career. They allegedly went to great lengths to do. "Salman Khan and family sabotaged the release of the film," said Abhinav.

"I know who my enemies are. Let it be known that they are Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan," wrote Abhinav, who also alleged that he received threats by texts, which he attributed to Khan brothers.

In his quite extraordinary post, Abhinav also detailed the machinations of talent managers and production houses in Bollywood.

"These people don't make careers. They ruin your career and life," wrote the director, who also added that he "suffered personally for a decade."

Abhinav Kashyap's brother Anurag Kashyap, director of acclaimed works such as the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' films, tweeted that he would be staying out of his brother's business, as requested by him.



