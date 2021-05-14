Salman Khan's 'Radhe' scores 2.4 on IMDb

Salman Khan's recently released 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' did not fare well on 'IMDb'. A Prabhudeva directorial, the film is an action drama that sees Khan assuming the role of a cop once again after 'Dabangg 3'.

Even many diehard fans of the Bollywood superstar were not pleased with how the film turned out. The film became one of the lowest-rated movies on 'IMDb' featuring Salman Khan with a score of 2.4, though 'Race 3' remains the lowest-rated Salman Khan-starrer with a rating of 1.9.

Every fan of Salman Khan was hugely excited about 'Radhe' like they are with any Salman project, but soon the film became a target for jokes.

Stand-up comic Abijit Ganguly tweeted, "Any vaccine for 'Radhe'?"

The film had earlier crashed the servers of 'Zee5'. Not only that, but a trend on 'Twitter' from the netizens called for a boycott of the film.

A series of tweets showcased that some viewers did not like the use of the name 'Radhe' in the title for religious reasons. Another series of tweets consisted of people who had been calling for a boycott of Bollywood as a whole. Some fans of Sushant Singh Rajput also called for the boycott of Salman and Disha-starrer film.

Despite Salman's appeal to his fans to prevent piracy ahead of 'Radhe', his latest Eid outing was leaked on piracy sites within hours of its release. It is now available on the internet in HD quality on 'Telegram' and 'Tamilrockers'.

'Radhe' also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.