Salman Khan was the first person to offer Deepika a film

Deepika Padukone has worked with most big Bollywood stars but never with Salman Khan. However, that is not for his lack of trying.

In a new interview, Deepika revealed that Salman was actually the first person from Bollywood to offer her a film. She said that she was still a model at the time and did not wish to become an actor.

Speaking to an entertainment news portal, Deepika replied to a fan's question about teaming up with Salman someday.

"We have always had this beautiful relationship and I will always be grateful to him because he was of the first people to offer me a film. It was just a tragedy that I was not ready for it. I had just started modelling and somebody I had worked with mentioned my work to him or he saw it," she said.

Deepika did not mention which film she was talking about.

"I was not ready for films. I did not want to be an actor and then literally two years later, 'Om Shanti Om' happened," she added. Deepika said that she was still grateful for the opportunity Salman wanted to give her.

"He saw potential in me when even I did not know I had it," she said.

Deepika said that she is finally getting to work with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter' after 15 years in Bollywood and hopes something similar would come to her and Salman as well.

Salman and Deepika may not have worked together in any film, but she often makes appearances on his show 'Bigg Boss' to promote her movies.

About not working with Deepika in any film, Salman told a leading news agency in 2020, "Deepika is a big star, so it has to be worth her while to do a film with me. Right now, there is nothing."

Salman will be seen next in 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif. Deepika has 'Fighter', 'Pathan', 'Project-K' and a few other films in the pipeline.