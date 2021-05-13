Salman Khan-starrer is an illogical mess

Salman Khan's much-anticipated film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' was finally released on May 13 and it did not turn out as per the viewers' expectations. A bunch of one-liners, a series of useless tracks and the familiar bracelet with the bluestone did not make it up for the film's missing plot at all.

The action film is about a super cop Radhe (Khan), who is on a mission to eradicate crime without worrying about the legalities, protocols and repercussions. Amid escalating cases of drug abuse, he is called back from suspension to lead the charge and track down Rana (Randeep Hooda), who is raising havoc in the city with his ulterior plans.

The film shows Rana and his cohorts smashing people - blood gushes from various orifices, sometimes from necks, other times hands and legs. Bones are broken. Body parts are severed and served.

Though Hooda played the role of an antagonist, he did a much better job when it came to acting due to his capability of portraying the brutal character efficiently. And yet, his character lacked depth.

Then there is Diya (played by Disha Patani), whose character as the protagonist's love interest rather turned out to be a disappointing interruption in the film. Even Jackie Shroff's character as the superior police officer was at Radhe's mercy as the latter easily blackmailed the former in exchange for his blessings to romance his sister, that is, Diya.

Unfortunately, the rest of the film carried on with the usual illogical mess of a movie in which Radhe bhai never got tired repeating the same things – thrashing the villains, swaying the waist in unwanted songs and taking his shirt off for his fans to swoon.

To sum up, 'Radhe' failed to entertain the audience due to the lack of two things – no evidence of a credible storyline and the missing depth of all characters.