Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' to arrive in cinemas on Eid 2023

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led spy thriller "Tiger 3" is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on April 21, 2023.

The actioner, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), features Khan and Kaif as spy agents - Tiger and Zoya.

In a social media post on Friday, both the stars shared the release date and gave a sneak-peak into the world of the film.

"Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen (we all should take care of ourselves).. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid let's all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023," Khan, 56, wrote on Twitter.

Kaif, 38, shared the news on her Instagram handle.

The project marks Yash Raj Films' fourth film release announcement this week, starting with Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan (January 25, 2023), Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar (June 3) and Ranveer Singh's "Jayeshbhai Jordaar (May 13).

"Tiger. Ready. To. Roar. Again. In cinemas on Eid 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023," a tweet from YRF read.

The first movie in the franchise, "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012), directed by Kabir Khan, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger (Khan) who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.

The Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed sequel, "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. The film was said to be inspired from the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).

The third installment is directed by Maneesh Sharma, best known for "Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat .

"Tiger 3" will reportedly star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.