'Salman Khan is protecting Sajid Khan'

On October 29, Sherlyn Chopra reached Mumbai's Juhu police station to record her statement against filmmaker Sajid Khan. She addressed the media stationed outside the police station and alleged that she had been receiving no help from the cops. She also said that no one can touch Sajid Khan as Salman Khan helps him.

In a paparazzi video, Sherlyn said, "Sajid Khan is being protected by Salman Khan. No one can touch him." She also claimed that she visited the police station after her calls went unanswered about her complaint against Sajid. She also said that after she requested a female police officer to record her statement in the case. However, she feels helpless after not getting much help.

"I have informed the assistant police commissioner that Juhu Police isn't helping me. I don't know why my statement is not being taken. There might be some kind of pressure against it," she added with teary eyes.

It all began in 2018 when Sajid Khan was mired in the #MeToo controversy after nine women from the acting industry, who had worked with him on different projects, accused him of sexually harassing them. Sherlyn was one of them, along with Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra, Mandana Karimi and others.