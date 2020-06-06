Salman Khan cleans up his Panvel farmhouse to mark Environment Day
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who has been spending his days at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown commenced, recently took to social media to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
On Friday, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the actor shared a video in which he, along with rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur, can be seen sweeping and cleaning up the premises of the property.
From collecting fallen leaves to brooming the wet roads , Salman happily helped his staff to clean the farmhouse.
"#SwachhBharat #WorldEnvironmentDay," he captioned the video.
Reportedly, Salman's farmhouse was affected by cyclone Nisarga.
On the film front, Salman will next be seen in "Radhe". The action drama costarring Disha Patani was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but has got delayed owing to the lockdown.
During the lockdown, Salman has been busy exploring his singing skills. He has released three songs - a love song "Tere bina", an anthem against the corona pandemic titled "Pyaar karona", and his Eid special release "Bhai bhai" which talks of communal harmony.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Vegetable vendor dies after being hit by speeding bike in UP6 Jun 2020 7:07 AM GMT
Apple launches open-source project for password manager...6 Jun 2020 7:02 AM GMT
Shikhar & me share great off the field relationship: Rohit6 Jun 2020 7:02 AM GMT
Salman Khan cleans up his Panvel farmhouse to mark...6 Jun 2020 7:01 AM GMT
RIL raises Rs 13,640 cr from Mubadala, Silver Lake; reaches...6 Jun 2020 6:49 AM GMT