Salman Khan announces the return of his 'Da-Bangg' tour

As Salman Khan wrapped up the promotions for 'Antim', he announced the return of the 'Da-Bangg' tour on November 30.

The star-studded tour will be touring Saudi Arabia and will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamal Khan, Guru Randhawa and Aayush Sharma. The show will take place on December 10 in Riyadh.

Salman shared the poster of the event on his 'Instagram' handle and wrote, " 'Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded' is coming to Riyadh with a bang on December 10, 2021! Are you ready for the biggest event of the year?"

Salman also shared that he has wrapped up the promotions of his last film release, the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial 'Antim: The Final Truth', with his appearance in Chandigarh.

Sharing a video from his visit to the city, Salman wrote on 'Instagram', "Wrapping up 'Antim' promotions in Chandigarh! You have been an amazing crowd! Lovely seeing all of you turn up." In this video, Salman is seen interacting with a sea of fans as they were cheering for one of their favourite superstars.