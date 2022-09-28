Salman isn't charging Rs 1,000 crore for 'BB 16'

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who dismissed the rumours that he is charging 'Rs 1,000' crore for hosting the latest season of 'Bigg Boss', said that he will stop working the day he earns such a whopping amount.

While he was rumoured to have earned Rs 350 crore for the last season of 'Colors' reality series, a report in July claimed Salman demanded Rs 1,000 crore for the 16th instalment.

The actor, whose remuneration is subject to gossip whenever a new chapter of the show is around the corner, also quipped that he plans to return the hundreds of crores 'that he never got in the first place'.

"If I get this amount, I will not work in my life. I was rumoured to be getting that Rs 1,000 crore this year and was about to return the money I never got in the first place. So, 'Colors' will be in complete profit," Salman said.

He was in conversation with actor and former 'Bigg Boss' winner Gauahar Khan at a press event here.

Alluding to his run-ins with the law, the 56-year-old actor joked he would use the money to pay his lawyers when he earns this much.

"If I am getting this price, I have so many expenses, like the fees of the lawyers. Here Salman earns, here Salman gives," he added.