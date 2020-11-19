Salman in isolation after staff tests COVID-19 positive

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his entire family isolated themselves at home for 14 days after the actor's personal driver and two staff members reportedly tested COVID-19 positive. The staff members, who tested positive, were admitted to a hospital in the city and for their treatment, according to reports.

The actor and his family took a Covid-19 test later and fortunately have tested negative.

It was also reported that a grand celebration on the occasion of Salim Khan and Salma Khan's wedding anniversary was scheduled in the coming days. However, the event is likely to be cancelled given the current situation.

Salman Khan is currently hosting Season 14 of Bigg Boss. The show is aired every night on Colors TV and Salman is seen regularly in the Weekend Ka Vaar special episodes on Saturday and Sunday.