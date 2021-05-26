Salman files defamation suit against KRK

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan over the latter's review of the just-released Hindi film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. On May 24, a legal notice in regards to the complaint was sent to Kamaal by the legal team of the superstar, who played the lead role in the film.

Kamaal R Khan acknowledged the development. He tweeted, "Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe's review!"

In another tweet, Kamaal said that he will not review any of Salman's films.

"I said so many times that I never review film of any producer or actor if he asks me to not review. Salman Khan filed a defamation case against me for review of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', which means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I will not review his films anymore. My last video was released on May 26," he wrote.

As per the notice, Salman Khan's legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions' judge of the city civil court on May 27.