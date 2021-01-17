Salman exempted again, next hearing on February 6

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who continues to deal with the blackbuck poaching case since 1998, was exempted again on January 16, as per the reports of a leading news channel revealed.

"Considering the pandemic situation, we submitted an application seeking exemption from his appearance," informed Nishant Bora, Khan's counsel.

Sessions Judge Devendra Kachhawaha accepted the appeal and hence the next hearing will take place on February 6. This is the 17th time that the 'Bharat' star had skipped hearing in the case ever since it happened before the sessions' court in April 2018.

The blackbuck incident happened during the shoot of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in October 1998 near Kankani village near Jodhpur. Along with Salman, other members of the film who were present with him were co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, who were also acquitted.