Salman, Alvira summoned by cops in a fraud case

The Chandigarh Police summoned Bollywood actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and six others following a complaint of cheating lodged by a local businessman.

"Apart from the actor and his sister, others have been called for an inquiry on July 13 to verify facts of the complaint included the Being Human Foundation's CEO and officials of 'Style Qutient' (licensee of 'Being Human Jewellery')," an official said.

Arun Gupta, a local businessman complained that he had opened an exclusive store under the brand 'Being Human Jewellery' by spending Rs 2 crores to 3 crores in 2018. Gupta said he was assured that they would provide all kinds of backup and also promote the brand.

According to his complaint, neither promotion commitments were fulfilled nor goods were delivered to him for his store. Gupta said it was assured to him that Salman Khan will promote the brand but nothing happened.

The businessman further said that the actor repeatedly contacted company officials but they refused to keep their promises. Gupta claimed that the office, which was to be used for collecting stock, was also lying shut since February 2020.

Gupta also revealed in his complaint that he was assured that Salman Khan will come himself for the inauguration of the showroom. But his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma came, after which Gupta demanded the registration of an FIR in this case.