Salman, Aditya to provide financial aid to cine workers

Just like last year, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has come forward to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry as India battles the second wave. The actor will be crediting Rs 1500 in the bank account of the industry workers who are suffering due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) general secretary, Ashoke Dubey told a leading daily, "Salman Khan's manager spoke to BN Tiwari (FWICE president) and asked us to send details of 25,000 workers from the federation. The star will be crediting Rs 1500 in each one's bank account. He was helpful even last year when Covid first hit India, and he is back at it again."

After last year's nationwide lockdown, the badly hit film industry had started recovering in December. The daily wage workers also started getting work by February but the second wave of Covid-19 made things worse yet again.

Dubey added, "We did not see this situation coming as work had started off well from December. By February, many of our workers were getting jobs so all were happy. Then, the second wave hit and work opportunities closed down. We don't even know when things will start again."

Apart from Salman, filmmaker Aditya Chopra on Friday launched 'Yash Chopra Saathi' initiative to provide financial support to the daily wage earners of the film industry, who are affected due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has about 2.5 lakh registered workers.

Under the initiative, the Yash Chopra Foundation will provide Rs 5,000 to the women and senior citizens working in the film industry as well as distribute ration kits to workers for a family of four for an entire month through their NGO partners Youth Feed India.

Those in need can apply to avail the support through an online application process, a press release issued by the production house said.

Akshaye Widhani, senior vice president, Yash Raj Films said the foundation is committed to provide support to the Hindi film industry and its workers, who have been an integral part of their 50 year journey.