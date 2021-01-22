Salma teases about her action avatar

Hollywood actor Salma Hayek revealed that she pulled off the best stunts of her career for her upcoming film 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'.

The 54-year-old actor recently teased about her upcoming action avatar through an 'Instagram' post.

"Never let anyone tell you that you are too old. Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever," she wrote along

with a still of the upcoming film.

Salma Hayek will feature alongside Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds in the film, which is a sequel of the 2017 film 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'. It is directed by Patrick Hughes. In the image, Hayek, Jackson and Reynolds could be seen sitting on chairs and ready to face the villain, which is played by Antonio Banderas. The film also features Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo and Richard E Grant.

Salma will be seen next in 'The Eternals'. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani.