Sajid, Tiger to reunite for Heropanti 2
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala's production company announced that the banner is turning Heropanti into a franchise and the star of the first film, Tiger Shroff, will return for the new movie.
The film will be helmed by director – choreographer Ahmed Khan.
The production house made the announcement on Twitter.
"From the house of Nadiadwala Grandson, here comes another franchise Collision symbol. Presenting #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2. Top hat starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas releasing on 16th July 2021," the post read.
The makers also shared Tiger's first look from the film.
Released in 2014, Heropanti marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger and Kriti Sanon. Sabbir Khan directed the movie.
