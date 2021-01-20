Sajid accused of sexual harassment by Sherlyn

Sherlyn Chopra has accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment and revealed how the director flashed at her and asked her to touch his male organ.

The 'Wajah Tum Ho' star took to her official 'Twitter' handle and shared that the 'Housefull' director had exposed himself before her. She also shared an interview dated back to 2019 where she narrated her ordeal. Sherlyn mentioned that there are some people who tried to mislead her and mentioned that she was harassed by a few too. The incident happened in 2015.

She tweeted and wrote, "When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father's demise, Sajid had taken his organ out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know how it feels like and that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his organ."

As Chopra narrated her ordeal and shared every detail, she also shared that her phone records can also be checked for proof, in connection to the allegations made by her.

"After flashing his organ, he had not only asked me to touch it and feel it but also asked me if I had ever seen it as well endowed as his," added Sherlyn.

When a user asked the actor why she did not file a complaint or say anything against the filmmaker, she replied, "Sajid has the 'superstars' of Bollywood to vouch for his 'character'. It is my word against theirs. The Bollywood mafia is a strong syndicate."