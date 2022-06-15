Saiyami Kher unveils first look from 'Ghoomer'
New Delhi: Saiyami Kher on Wednesday shared her first look from filmmaker R Balki's much-awaited movie "Ghoomer".
Balki, known for movies such as Cheeni Kum, Ki and Ka and Pad Man, is directing and producing the movie, which is rumoured to be a cricket drama. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan.
Kher took to Instagram and shared the first look, which features the actor and Bachchan, intriguingly looking at something off-screen.
The actor said she always wanted to live "the life of a professional cricketer", a wish that came true with "Ghoomer".
"As they say, when you really want something, the universe conspires to make it happen. This project taught me that. Captained by R. Balki, shot by @vishalsinhadop 'Ghoomer' was all about teamwork. This was a project with some of the nicest people I've met. This was a project that let me play a sport that I love. A project that let me play one of the most challenging roles I've played thus far; both emotionally & physically. It feels too good to be true," the 30-year-old actor wrote in the caption.
In February this year, the makers had said that the film salutes the achievements of sportsmen, who have conquered their disabilities and achieved more than they did when they were so-called 'normal'.
The film, which also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles, is inspired by the achievement of Karoly Takacs, a Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic Gold medals with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured.
Balki also serves as the writer for the upcoming feature alongside Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virman.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Jack Quaid on 'The Boys': It's an experience I'll never have again15 Jun 2022 3:21 PM GMT
Sony sets Neill Blomkamp's 'Gran Tursimo' for August 2023 release15 Jun 2022 3:19 PM GMT
Varun Dhawan is not working on Arun Khetarpal biopic15 Jun 2022 3:17 PM GMT
Saiyami Kher unveils first look from 'Ghoomer'15 Jun 2022 3:15 PM GMT
A rewarding entourage?15 Jun 2022 2:07 PM GMT