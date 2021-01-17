Saif's 'Tandav' lands into row for 'offending religious sentiments

Director Ali Abbas Zafar's new web show 'Tandav' has landed into controversy for allegedly offending Hindu religious sentiments, soon after it was released on Friday. A section of people has taken offence over the show's one particular scene wherein actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays a stage performer appearing as Lord Shiva and is heard saying, "Azaadi, what the...?"

Many viewers believe that the makers were attempting to "mock" and "target" the Hindu deity, even as people trended #BoycottTandav. Leaders, celebrities and other popular stars have joined the chorus to ban the web series. While there are a section of other people who have stood in support of the web series.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleged that Tandav is 'anti-Dalit' and full of 'communal hatred' against Hindus. In a tweet, he requested people to write to Prakash Javadekar appealing for a ban on the web series.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh praised Sunil Grovar's acting calling it a brilliant performance.

"Sunil Grovar paaji, what a brilliant performance in Tandav on prime video in. Some of your dialogues were like a googly, totally unexpected," Harbhajan Singh wrote in a tweet. BJP state spokesperson Gaurav Goel said that some elements of Bollywood have 'nefarious plans' against the Hindus.