Saif thanks 'Tanhaji' team for his win at Filmfare

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is on cloud nine as he bagged an award for the 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)' at the Filmfare Awards 2021 for his impressive work for the 2020 historical film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Starring alongside co-stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Saif stood out in his negative avatar as Uday Bhan Singh. The actor was ecstatic about winning the award and shared his excitement by thanking the entire team of 'Tanhaji' for pushing and guiding him to do his best.

"I want to thank Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat ji. This is the second time they have given one of my career's best roles and they are generous and confident producers," he said.

He added, "The main credit for my work goes without doubt to Om Raut and I'm lucky to be working with him. He wrote, pushed and guided me into a performance I am really proud of. I thank him from the bottom of my heart. I also must thank my action choreographer Ramzan and his two assistants Mike and Sven who took action to a new high in this film. Thank you to all well-wishers. Please be safe and well."