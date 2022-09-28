Saif reacts to comparisons with R Madhavan

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' is all set to release in a couple of days and both the stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film as they travelled to Delhi for a promotional event. During the media interaction, Saif opened up about comparisons with R Madhavan.

When asked if he is nervous or excited about the comparisons, Saif quipped that he actually welcomes the comparisons. The actor further added that he respects Madhavan immensely and that he did a great job. But Saif further added that he knows there will be comparisons.

"Somebody told me something once. We are called stars and there is a whole galaxy of them. And the reason there are so many is that everyone is different. So, I hope I am able to bring an interesting take on it," he said.

The actor shared that he looks forward to making those comparisons. However, Madhavan's performance as Vikram was not a reference point for his portrayal.

Talking about his role, Saif revealed that he loved Madhavan in the film.