Saif commendable in Jawaani Jaaneman: Diretor Nitin Kakkar
Mumbai: The official posters of Saif Ali Khan-starrer upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman are out and he has been garnering a lot of attention for his quirky look.
In a new poster, Saif is seen peeking out of a blanket on a bed, with beer bottles in his hands. He is sporting a Playboy pendant and also has an intricate tattoo on his arm. Two pairs of women's legs are visible on the bed behind him.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also features Tabu and Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F.
Talking about his film, Nitin said: "Working on Jawaani Jaaneman has been an immense pleasure, not only because of the amazing team it has, but also because of the wonderful story it tells. It is truly a coming-of-age film with a 2020 vibe. While Tabu is going to be seen in an interesting role, Alaia also has done a wonderful job, and Saif was simply commendable. In fact, the poster has only brought out his character's true vibe."
Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to release on January 31.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Won't allow division of Bengal, division of India, says...24 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
Muslims should be included in CAA, says Bengal BJP V-P24 Dec 2019 6:28 PM GMT
Amid NRC conundrum, Centre flags off National Population...24 Dec 2019 6:28 PM GMT
No discussion on pan-India NRC: Shah24 Dec 2019 6:27 PM GMT
CM Arvind Kejriwal's gift to over 65,000 families residing...24 Dec 2019 6:27 PM GMT