Saif booked for his remark on Raavan

Troubles for Saif Ali Khan do not seem to stop as his remark that Raavan will be shown as a 'humane' person in upcoming film 'Adipurush' landed him and director Om Raut in a controversial case filed by an advocate from Uttar Pradesh for hurting religious sentiments.

As per reports, the plea will be heard in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in the Jaunpur

district of Uttar Pradesh. December 23 was fixed as the hearing date.

Himanshu Srivastava, a civil court advocate, said in his petition that he is a believer of Sanatan Dharma. He said that traditionally, Lord Ram is considered a symbol of good, while Raavan is viewed as evil.

He also claimed that Saif's remark on Raavan was a negative portrayal of 'faith in Sanatan Dharma'. He added that witnesses Vinod Srivastava, Ajit Singh, Brijesh Nishad, Nilesh Nishad, Surya Prakash Singh and Vivek Tiwari

also saw the interview online on December 9 and their religious sentiments were hurt as well.