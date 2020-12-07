Saif apologises for his comment on Raavan

A few days ago, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan's had made remarks over presenting a 'humane' side to the mythological character Raavan in the upcoming film 'Adipurush', which created a stir on social media. Recently, the actor issued an apology for his comments and said that it was never his intention to hurt people's sentiments.

Backed by 'T-Series', 'Adipurish' is an on-screen adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana', which features 'Baahubali' star Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan

as the antagonist Lankesh. The film will be directed by Om Raut of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' fame.

"I have been made aware that one of my statements during an interview caused controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement," the 50-year-old actor said in his statement.

The 'Sacred Games' star added, "Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. 'Adipurush' is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."

To be shot in Hindi and Telugu, 'Adipurush' will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other languages. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021. It is slated to be released on August 11, 2022.