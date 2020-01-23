Saif Ali Khan's 'concept of India' remark triggers off meme fest
New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan's comment, about there being no concept of Indian before the British came in, has become the subject of a meme fest on social media.
Speaking about his new film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" in a recent interview, Saif had said: "I don't think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one."
Soon after the interview #ThereWasNoConceptOf trended on Twitter, and a user @Atheist_Krishna asked people to respond to #ThereWasNoConceptOf with humour. The post read: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf... tweet something funny with this hashtag."
His tweet went viral, thus leading to hilarious jokes, memes and some really wholesome sarcasm on Twitter.
A user took the liberty to create a funny meme by using a comment of Ananya Panday where, while speaking about her struggle as a star kid, she mentioned how her father, actor Chunky Pandey, was never invited to Karan Johar's chat show, "Koffee With Karan".
The tweeple commented: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf struggle in Bollywood before Ananya Pandey."
Another user posted the photo of MS Dhoni and tweeted: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf helicopter shot before MSD...."
"#ThereWasNoConceptOf porn before Mia Khalifa" read one post.
A Tweeple remarked: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf aloo se sona banane wali machine before Rahul Gandhi said he will make it."
(Image from filmfare.com)
