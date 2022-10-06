Saif Ali Khan wants to act in 'Mahabharata'

Saif Ali Khan was asked about his dream role in a recent interview. While the actor said he only thought about what he was offered and had no 'dream subject' he wanted to work on, Saif did say he wanted to act in a film based on the Indian epic, 'Mahabharata'. Saif also opened up about discussing the same with Ajay Devgn, ever since the two actors worked together in the 1999 film 'Kachche Dhaage'. The two were also seen together in the award-winning film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' (2020).

Saif, who was last seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the recently released film 'Vikram Vedha', added that he would like to be cast in 'Mahabharata' if someone makes it like 'Lord of the Rings'.

"What I'd like to play is act in the 'Mahabharata' if someone makes it like 'Lord of the Rings'. I've been talking about it with Ajay Devgn since 'Kachche Dhaage'. I think in our generation, it's the dream subject. Everybody wants to do that. We will get the Bombay film industry together with the South or whatever if that's even possible and just make this grand movie," Saif told a leading entertainment news portal.

Saif's upcoming projects include 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He plays the role of the antagonist, Lankesh, in the pan-Indian film. The film is directed by Om Raut. The first teaser of the film, which dropped on October 2, has been criticised by a section of online users for its CGI and VFX. The film is based on the mythological epic, 'Ramayana'.