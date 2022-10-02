Saif Ali Khan says he is 'recession-proof'

Saif Ali Khan expressed confidence that economic recessions are not going to affect him as he already charges a very nominal fee for his work. The actor, who will be completing three decades of his acting career next year, recently shared that he was told by his manager he doesn't charge too much for his work.

Saif, who reflected upon the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on his personal life and professional life, said that though the pandemic was a tough period and the country even went through an economic crisis, not much has changed for him in the post-pandemic era like other actors.

"I don't think anything has changed for me post-pandemic. Even the pandemic wasn't like an eye-opener for me, but I came across two types of people. Some people are okay with themselves, their lives and homes and books and music and locking down and all. Then some people haven't lived a more exterior life. I don't know, but it wasn't an eye-opener in the sense that 'Oh, this is what life is all about, spending time with family and all'. I don't know it was all the same for me," he told a leading media house.

Khan added, "The first one was lovely. The second one was really scary as then there was an economic crisis. I don't know if the films have changed or if it is my choice that has."