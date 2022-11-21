Saif Ali Khan says actors' pricing is 'insane'

Saif Ali Khan said it was 'extremely disappointing' for him to witness the poor box office performance of his much-anticipated film, 'Vikram Vedha'. The actor denied having any idea about why it didn't work in theatres. However, on being asked about the general trend of big films not performing at the ticket counters, he did hint at the 'astronomical' amounts being paid to those who star in these films.

'Vikram Vedha' was directed by Pushkar-Gayathri and was the Hindi remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name. It collected Rs 78 crore net at the domestic box office, despite being made on a budget of over Rs 100 crore.

In an interview with a leading media house, Saif said 'Vikram Vedha' was appreciated by many and with him and Hrithik Roshan in the lead, it was expected to do well, but it didn't.

"The reason we should be very polite to each other is that nobody has any clue about what works and doesn't work," he said.

On being asked about the majority of Bollywood films not performing at the box office, Saif said, "I have no idea, but something is happening. People will continue to make movies. Prices will keep fluctuating because some of our pricing is insane. We pay people astronomically and the returns have been not good."

He also said that only two percent of the population actually pays to watch films, but if the number is increased to 20 percent, it could make it a wealthy industry. However, he did note that people will have to make money to pay for movies.